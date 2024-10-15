Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Shopify by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Shopify by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,483,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,369,128. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average of $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 83.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.97.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

