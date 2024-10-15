Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Declines By 19.3%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 249,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 504.0 days.
Aalberts Stock Performance
Shares of AALBF stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08. Aalberts has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $50.07.
Aalberts Company Profile
