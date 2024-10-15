Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Declines By 19.3%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 249,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 504.0 days.

Aalberts Stock Performance

Shares of AALBF stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08. Aalberts has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $50.07.

Aalberts Company Profile

Aalberts N.V. offers mission-critical technologies for aerospace, automotive, building, and maritime sectors. It operates through Building Technology and Industrial Technology sectors. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

