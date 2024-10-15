Short Interest in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Drops By 15.1%

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,700 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 500,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.2 days.

Altius Minerals Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS ATUSF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. 2,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,235. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.55%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

