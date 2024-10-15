Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Increases By 40.3%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the September 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Astrotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. Astrotech has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.16.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The aerospace company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 701.08% and a negative return on equity of 30.15%.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.