Short Interest in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Drops By 9.1%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 289,600 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aterian

In other news, CEO Arturo Rodriguez sold 10,325 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $31,697.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,975.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 14,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $42,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 201,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,571.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arturo Rodriguez sold 10,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $31,697.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,975.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,015 shares of company stock worth $150,562. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aterian

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aterian by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aterian Stock Performance

ATER opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Aterian has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 64.24% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

