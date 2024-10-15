Short Interest in BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Expands By 41.1%

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the September 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BioStem Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BSEM stock opened at 12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is 9.79. BioStem Technologies has a twelve month low of 2.26 and a twelve month high of 15.50.

Get BioStem Technologies alerts:

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported 0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.12 by 0.18. The firm had revenue of 74.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 43.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioStem Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioStem Technologies

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioStem Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioStem Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.