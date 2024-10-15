Short Interest in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Increases By 12.0%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources

In other California Resources news, Director Christian S. Kendall purchased 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $1,002,333.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,437.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $1,002,333.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,062. This represents a 500.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 61.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth about $275,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 99.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRC traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.01. The company had a trading volume of 530,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.43. California Resources has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

