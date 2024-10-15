Short Interest in Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Decreases By 11.4%

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 41,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carmell

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carmell stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Carmell at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carmell Stock Performance

Shares of Carmell stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,217. Carmell has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

About Carmell

Carmell ( NASDAQ:CTCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

Featured Stories

