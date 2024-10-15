Short Interest in Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Increases By 17.2%

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRYBF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 12,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.54.

About Cryptoblox Technologies

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc operates as a blockchain technology and infrastructure company in Canada. The company develops digital asset infrastructure and mining, mining products, and technology and structured blockchain products and services. The company was formerly known as Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.

