Short Interest in Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Increases By 17.2%

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CRYBF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 12,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.54.
About Cryptoblox Technologies
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cryptoblox Technologies
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.