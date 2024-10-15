Short Interest in Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Expands By 24.6%

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 240,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Gamma Communications Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GAMCF remained flat at $13.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. Gamma Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.
Gamma Communications Company Profile
