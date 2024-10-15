Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Declines By 22.7%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 182.0 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS HESAF traded down $87.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,255.00. 52 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,289.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,341.71. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $1,742.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,688.36.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

