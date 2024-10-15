Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Declines By 22.7%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 182.0 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 3.7 %
OTCMKTS HESAF traded down $87.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,255.00. 52 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,289.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,341.71. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $1,742.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,688.36.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
