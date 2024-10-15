Short Interest in Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Expands By 11.9%

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 39,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hongli Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 16,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. Hongli Group has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

Hongli Group Company Profile

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

