Short Interest in Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Declines By 15.3%

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

OTCMKTS HYMTF traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $63.01. 1,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74. Hyundai Motor has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $69.27.

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the AZERA, SONATA, VELOSTER, i30, ELANTRA, ACCENT, i20, and i10 names; SUVs under the TUCSON, SANTA FE, KONA, PALISADE, CRETA, and VENUE names; commercial vehicles under the STARIA, H-1, and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, NEXO, SANTA FE Hybrid, SONATA Hybrid, AZERA Hybrid, KONA Electric, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Hybrid, and i30 Hybrid names.

