Short Interest in Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Declines By 15.3%

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Hyundai Motor Price Performance
OTCMKTS HYMTF traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $63.01. 1,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74. Hyundai Motor has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $69.27.
About Hyundai Motor
