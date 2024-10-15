Short Interest in Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Declines By 18.8%

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 40.16% of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QOWZ traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $32.86. 1,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.