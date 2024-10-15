Short Interest in Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Declines By 18.8%

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 40.16% of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QOWZ traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $32.86. 1,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.34.
Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF
The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.
