Short Interest in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Drops By 25.0%

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 6.65% of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.09. 1,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $29.09.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

