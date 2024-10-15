Short Interest in Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Grows By 33.3%

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITCFY remained flat at $16.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. Investec Group has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.3414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. Investec Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

