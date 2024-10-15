Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Expands By 30.8%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
JBS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. 44,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. JBS has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $14.22.
JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion.
JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.
