Short Interest in Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Drops By 19.2%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Legend Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LPSIF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,448. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. Legend Power Systems has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Get Legend Power Systems alerts:

About Legend Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.