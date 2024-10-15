Short Interest in Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Drops By 19.2%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Legend Power Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LPSIF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,448. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. Legend Power Systems has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
About Legend Power Systems
