Short Interest in NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Increases By 30.8%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 261,600 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NaaS Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ NAAS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. 145,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,981. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. NaaS Technology has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative net margin of 291.32% and a negative return on equity of 885.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers integrated online EV charging solutions to charging stations, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers’ management, order management, load management, and membership management.

