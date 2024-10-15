Short Interest in National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Rises By 31.2%

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,740,100 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 10,475,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 154.2 days.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NTIOF stock remained flat at $94.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.23.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.8081 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

