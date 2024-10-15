Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Drops By 23.3%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,151,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 2,805,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.7 days.

Nestlé Trading Down 0.8 %

Nestlé stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average of $103.21. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $95.25 and a 1-year high of $117.52.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nestlé stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

