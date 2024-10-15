Short Interest in Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Decreases By 25.0%

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Northway Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:NWYF opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. Northway Financial has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $31.71.

Northway Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

About Northway Financial

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, provides various financial products and services in New Hampshire. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

