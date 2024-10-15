Short Interest in Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Declines By 18.5%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 670,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 823,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 239.6 days.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of PSYTF opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

