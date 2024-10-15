Short Interest in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Decreases By 24.7%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 36,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. 9,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,023. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $23.20.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.29% and a negative net margin of 39.71%.

In other news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $47,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 129,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,635.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

