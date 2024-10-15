Short Interest in Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Expands By 22.6%

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Probe Gold Stock Performance

Shares of PROBF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. 7,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,599. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. Probe Gold has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.43.

Probe Gold Company Profile

Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec.

