Short Interest in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Drops By 25.5%

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the September 15th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMP shares. StockNews.com raised Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.28. 14,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,888. Tompkins Financial has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $940.03 million, a PE ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 248.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 253.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 89.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

