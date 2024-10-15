Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Increases By 20.3%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Virgin Money UK Stock Performance
CYBBF remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.
About Virgin Money UK
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virgin Money UK
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.