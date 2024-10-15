Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Increases By 20.3%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

CYBBF remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

