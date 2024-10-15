Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Decreases By 23.0%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wintrust Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WTFCP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,896. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $25.49.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
Further Reading
