Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Decreases By 23.0%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFCP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,896. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

About Wintrust Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCP Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.