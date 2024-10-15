Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 259,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 56.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 21,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 99,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BHK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. 82,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,108. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

