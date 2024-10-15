Sivia Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 341.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 20.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the second quarter valued at $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in LG Display by 130.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.37. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

