Smog Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $18.21 Million (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Smog has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Smog token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smog has a market cap of $18.21 million and approximately $220,078.35 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Smog

Smog’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

Smog Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02369164 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $230,435.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

