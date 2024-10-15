SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Glj Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $130.38.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 90.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

