Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) PT Raised to $15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $609.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.21.
Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
