Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef Sells 250,000 Shares of Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Stock

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $557,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,905,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,178.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Complete Solaria alerts:

On Friday, October 11th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 92,905 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $210,894.35.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 924,466 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24.

On Monday, October 7th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 133,643 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93.

Complete Solaria Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSLR traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,847. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Complete Solaria ( NASDAQ:CSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Complete Solaria, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Complete Solaria in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSLR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Complete Solaria

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Complete Solaria stock. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190,604 shares during the period. Complete Solaria comprises approximately 0.2% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned approximately 10.05% of Complete Solaria worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Complete Solaria

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Complete Solaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complete Solaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.