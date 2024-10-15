Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Given New $23.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $107.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SONY. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.30.

Sony Group stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 259.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

