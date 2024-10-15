Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 1,438 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

