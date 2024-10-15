Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $151,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 14.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 164,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IAUM opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $26.71.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

