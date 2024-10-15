Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $84,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,283,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,485,000 after buying an additional 511,646 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

