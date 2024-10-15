Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $30,000 in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth about $259,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Shares of ETHE stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $36.28.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”​) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.