Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 462 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.83 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

