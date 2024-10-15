Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOO opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.59.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

