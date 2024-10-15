Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 18.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,804,000 after buying an additional 1,192,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,373,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 54.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,190,000 after purchasing an additional 544,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average of $109.95.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.73%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

