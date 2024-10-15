Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.88.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Southern Copper Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average of $109.95.
Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Southern Copper Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.73%.
About Southern Copper
Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.
Further Reading
