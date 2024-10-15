SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Reduced by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. HTLF Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.90. 5,636,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,995,424. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $177.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

