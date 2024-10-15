SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Raised by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

SPYG stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.73. The company had a trading volume of 587,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,811. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

