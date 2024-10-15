SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.82 and last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 1777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFIV. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

