SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 1.6% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $142.67. The company had a trading volume of 169,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,321. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.65. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $144.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

