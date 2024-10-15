Spectris (LON:SXS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,496 ($32.59) and last traded at GBX 2,506 ($32.72), with a volume of 351048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,526 ($32.99).

SXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($57.91) to GBX 4,190 ($54.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Shore Capital upgraded Spectris to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.52) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Spectris to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,520 ($45.97) to GBX 3,920 ($51.19) in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,707.50 ($61.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,799.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,022.18. The stock has a market cap of £2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 938.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Spectris’s payout ratio is 3,022.39%.

In other news, insider Mark Williamson acquired 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,832 ($36.98) per share, with a total value of £19,993.92 ($26,108.54). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 716 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,097. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

