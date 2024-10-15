Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:SPX opened at GBX 6,925 ($90.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,663.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 6,855 ($89.51) and a 12-month high of £112.80 ($147.30). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,543.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,512.71.
In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Kevin J. Thompson bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,655 ($99.96) per share, for a total transaction of £48,992 ($63,974.93). 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.
