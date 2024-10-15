Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $38.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Sprout Social from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.25.

Sprout Social stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $42,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,017.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $42,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,017.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $34,520.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,226.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,471. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Sprout Social by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 75,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 6.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 6.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

