SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Raised to $6.80 at UBS Group

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $6.30 to $6.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.01.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. 144,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.78. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $14.52.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $184.84 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,228,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,124,000 after buying an additional 2,587,212 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $6,485,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SSR Mining by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,636,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,417 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,439,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,619,000 after purchasing an additional 929,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,289,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

